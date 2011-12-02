BRUSSELS Dec 2 Europe's car market faces a year of stagnation in 2012, the Chief Executive of Fiat and Chrysler Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.

"From the car sector point of view we see stagnation," Marchionne said speaking on the sidelines of a conference.

Marchionne said next year will be a difficult year for the Italian auto sector.

By contrast he said the U.S. market was performing very well. "Chrysler is doing very well," he said.

