MILAN Jan 23 Four Fiat SpA
factories in Italy will halt production starting on Tuesday
because of a trucking strike in protest of austerity measures
introduced by Prime Minister Mario Monti.
"Production will be stopped from Tuesday at Fiat's Melfi,
Cassino, Pomigliano, and Sevel plants," the spokesman said on
Monday.
Truckers blocked roads throughout Italy on Monday as
opposition mounted to fuel tax rises and economic reforms aimed
at opening up competition in protected sectors.
Truckers blocked highways exits in many parts of the
country, including Fiat's base in Piedmont. The Fiat factories
affected are in the central and southern part of the country.
