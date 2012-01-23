MILAN Jan 23 Four Fiat SpA factories in Italy will halt production starting on Tuesday because of a trucking strike in protest of austerity measures introduced by Prime Minister Mario Monti.

"Production will be stopped from Tuesday at Fiat's Melfi, Cassino, Pomigliano, and Sevel plants," the spokesman said on Monday.

Truckers blocked roads throughout Italy on Monday as opposition mounted to fuel tax rises and economic reforms aimed at opening up competition in protected sectors.

Truckers blocked highways exits in many parts of the country, including Fiat's base in Piedmont. The Fiat factories affected are in the central and southern part of the country.

