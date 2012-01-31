UPDATE 1-Arconic sells 60 pct stake in Alcoa for $890 mln
Feb 15 Arconic Inc, which is under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management, said it sold nearly two-thirds of its 19.9 percent stake in Alcoa Corp for about $890 million.
MILAN Jan 31 Fiat Chairman John Elkann said on Tuesday shrinking European 2012 car sales "requires us to rethink" Fiat's strategy on how to move forward.
According to a copy of a speech made Tuesday at the College des Ingenieurs in Munich, Elkann said the current crisis is "even bigger" than the one in 2008 that lead to Fiat's partnership with U.S. automaker Chrysler.
"And when things were finally stabilizing, in 2011 along came another even bigger crisis with the European markets at a new low ebb in terms of car sales," said Elkann, who is Fiat's controlling shareholder.
Citing Italians buying few cars in 2012 than they did in 1985, he said "this requires us to rethink again, very carefully, what we can do and how we will move forward."
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Walmart announces the acquisition of Moosejaw, online outdoor retailer, for $51 million
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Grupo BTG Pactual SA will keep high capital ratios in coming quarters to prepare Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank to grow in core activities, following a dramatic balance sheet downsizing last year, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Sallouti said on Thursday.