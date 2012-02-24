* Fiat plans to export cars to U.S. from Europe
* CEO says "we need Alfa for the States"
* Says Chrysler IPO "least likely option"
(Adds union reaction, details on models, background)
By Silvia Aloisi and Stephen Jewkes
MILAN, Feb 24 Italian carmaker Fiat
may have to close two of its loss-making five domestic
plants if plans to export to the growing U.S. market don't
materialise, its Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Friday.
It was the first time that Marchionne, who is also head of
Fiat-owned U.S. car group Chrysler, raised the prospect of
shutting down more Italian plants after the closure of the
Termini Imerese factory in Sicily last year.
Marchionne, who resuscitated Chrysler from bankruptcy and
turned it into the main profit generator for the combined group,
said Chrysler factories in the U.S. were already working to full
capacity. Plants in Mexico, Canada or Europe were needed to fill
a third of the U.S. demand.
With car demand in Europe set to remain weak at least until
2014, Fiat's Italian sites therefore had the opportunity to
export to the United States, he said in a newspaper interview.
"All the plants will remain where they are. We have
everything we need to seize the opportunity of working in a
competitive fashion for the United States too. But if this were
not to happen we would have to withdraw from two of the five
operative sites," he told Corriere della Sera daily.
Marchionne's plan has been met with scepticism from the
company's main union and seems to be based on the relaunch of
the Alfa Romeo in the U.S., something that has not worked in the
past.
Italy's biggest metalworkers union, Fiom, said the plan to
use Italian plants to export to the United States appeared weak,
overambitious and adventurous.
"It seems worrying to me. He's telling us that there are two
Italian plants at risk if the recession continues and if his
plans do not materialise," Giorgio Airaudo, Fiom's national
secretary for the car sector, told Reuters.
Marchionne's hopes of exporting cars to the United States
appear to be pinned mostly on Alfa Romeo -- a brand the Italian
group has so far failed to relaunch but which Marchionne plans
to bring back to the U.S. market next year.
"We need Alfa in the States," Marchionne said, reiterating
he had no intention of selling it to Volkswagen.
A new Alfa sport utility vehicle (SUV) is slated to go into
production next year. Two other Alfa models -- a new Giulia and
a sportscar called 4C -- branded "the most awaited car" by car
magazine Top Gear -- will probably be launched in 2014.
Fiat, which Marchionne has run since 2004, could not confirm
whether these models would be produced in Italy. It has said it
will make a Jeep at its Turin hub in 2013 and a Fiat in 2014
with targeted annual volumes of 280,000. Both are meant for
international markets, including the United States.
"Marchionne has tried to revive Alfa ever since he arrived
and failed twice. The idea that it could work this time around
seems ambitious and adventurous. The government should shout
up," said Airaudo.
VEBA STAKE
Marchionne said U.S. union trust VEBA, which has 41.5
percent of Chrysler, would not remain a shareholder for long.
"Either we buy those shares ... or we will find a way
together to place them," he said.
He said an IPO was the "least likely option" for Chrysler,
adding Fiat could either buy 100 percent of Chrysler or merge
the two companies and list Chrysler -- diluting both VEBA and
the Exor holding company controlled by the Agnelli
family.
Fiat has managed Chrysler since a 2009 bailout deal with the
U.S. government and has a 58.5 percent stake in the group.
Marchionne, who ruled out a capital increase at Fiat, noted
the group had liquidity to the tune of 20 billion euros ($26.6
billion).
"This liquidity is our (insurance) policy against a credit
crunch," he said, adding he planned to invest 7 billion euros in
2012 without raising the group's debt.
Chrysler contributed 84 percent of the group's operating
profit in the fourth quarter of 2011, while Fiat Group
Automobiles -- home to the Fiat, Lancia and Alfa Romeo brands --
fell to an operating loss of 15 million euros.
($1 = 0.7511 euros)
(additonal reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Hans-Juergen
Peters)