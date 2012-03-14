MILAN, March 14 Italian automaker Fiat said on Wednesday it has sold 20,000 fewer cars because of a transport strike by truckers in Italy, which will cut its March market share by 10 percent in Italy and overseas.

"If the situation does not return to normal in the coming days, Fiat will shut its Italian plants, including the factory at Pomigliano that is involved in the European launch of the Panda," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)