UPDATE 1-TripAdvisor revenue misses estimates, shares slip
Feb 15 Travel review website TripAdvisor Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in display advertisements on its webistes and a drop in subscription revenue.
MILAN, March 14 Italian automaker Fiat said on Wednesday it has sold 20,000 fewer cars because of a transport strike by truckers in Italy, which will cut its March market share by 10 percent in Italy and overseas.
"If the situation does not return to normal in the coming days, Fiat will shut its Italian plants, including the factory at Pomigliano that is involved in the European launch of the Panda," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
Feb 15 CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a steep drop in quarterly profit, hurt mainly by a pension settlement charge.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 15 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, reported a 23 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, helped by strong sales.