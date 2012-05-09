PALERMO, Italy May 9 About 200 former Fiat
and auto sector workers occupied a tax collection
office in Sicily on Wednesday, the latest in a series of
protests targeting the tax agency as the country's economy
worsens.
The mayor of Termini Imerese, Salvatore Burrafato, confirmed
the protest which aims to call attention to the lack of job
opportunities on the island, one of Italy's poorest regions.
Fiat shuttered its Termini Imerese plant in November 2011,
because of long-running logistical problems due to its location
in a corner of Italy. About 2,200 workers at the plant were
affected. As of January 1, 1,417 workers are on a temporary
layoff plan.
Prime Minister Mario Monti has raised taxes in order to
balance Italy's budget in a bid to keep Italy from being
engulfed in a financial crisis.
