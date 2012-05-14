PALERMO, Italy May 14 About 300 former Fiat
and auto sector workers protesting against unemployment
and hardship in Sicily occupied local branches of banks
Unicredit and Intesa San Paolo on Monday,
unions said.
The protesters called for "immediate solutions" to relaunch
Fiat's Termini Imerese plant in Sicily, which the car maker
shuttered in Nov. 2011 due to long-running logistical problems
caused by its location in a corner of Italy.
About 2,200 workers at the plant were affected. As of Jan.
1, 1,417 workers were on a temporary layoff plan.
Unions Fiom, Fim and Uil said the protest in the banks was
peaceful, and aimed to raise awareness of the need to help the
unemployed find work.
The protest follows other rallies in Termini Imerese last
week when about 200 car sector workers occupied a tax collection
office, the latest in a series of protests targeting the tax
agency.
