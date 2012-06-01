MILAN, June 1 Italian carmaker Fiat
will unveil an Italian marketing offer on Friday that will
enable Italians purchasing a Fiat-brand car to buy petrol for
one euro per liter at participating petrol stations across
Italy, a person familiar with the matter said.
Italy currently has the highest petrol prices in Europe,
costing an average of 1.83 euros per liter. At the same time,
Italian car sales are in their fifth year of decline, and have
fallen from a high of 2.49 million vehicles sold in 2007 to an
estimated 1.46 million cars this year.
Italy is Fiat's biggest market, with a 31.4 percent market
share in April. Car sales have fallen 20.9 percent in the first
three months of this year from the same period a year ago.
May car sales figures will be released later on Friday.
The offer will be based on a calculation of the motorist's
potential mileage, with effects that can last for up to three
years, the person said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)