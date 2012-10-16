MILAN Oct 16 Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne told labor unions at a meeting on Tuesday it is working on a new business plan for Italy to present on October 30, said Fismic labor union leader Roberto di Maulo.

Leaders of Cisl and Uil labor unions who also attended the meeting said that Marchionne assured them Fiat did not plan to close any of the carmaker's five factories in Italy.

On September 22, a Fiat source had said the carmaker's board would not discuss an industrial plan on Oct.30, when the company is due to release third-quarter results and update its financial targets to reflect the effects of Europe's prolonged slump in car sales.

"Marchionne told unions that Fiat is working on a new industrial plan for Italy based on the current economic outlook, and that it will be presented October 30," said Roberto di Maulo, secretary general of Fismic labor union, after a meeting with the executive.

