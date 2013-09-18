MILAN, Sept 18 Italian carmaker Fiat
plans to produce five new Fiat-brand models in the next two
years as it seeks to return to profitability in the Europe,
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, the company said on
Wednesday.
A spokesman for the company confirmed an interview in daily
Corriere della Serra where Alfredo Altavilla, the group's head
of the EMEA region, said the new vehicles would include four
models of the 500 family and one new version of its Panda type.
"We are redesigning the DNA of the Fiat brand with a clear
strategic objective to position it in the premium segment of the
market," Altavilla told the paper.
"To do this, we are focusing on two of our car families
which have had the greatest success: the 500 and the Panda."
Altavilla said the plan was part of the company's objective
to return to profitability in the EMEA region in 2015.
The paper gave no indication where the five new models would
be manufactured, but said the new Panda would have more off-road
type characteristics to be able to compete with large sport
utility vehicles (SUVs).
Altavilla also said Fiat would within a few weeks finalise
an important collaboration in Russia, but did not give any
details.
Recovery in the European car sector is expected to be long
and slow as unemployment remains high and bank lending weak.
At a major car show earlier this month, European carmakers
warned the industry still needed to close more factories and cut
more jobs to staunch losses at some manufacturers and ease price
pressures on all.