* New labour deal to increase productivity, cut absenteeism

* Replaces national labour contracts which Fiat has scrapped

* Five unions sign up to the deal

* FIOM union refuses to sign, walks out of negotiations (Adds Fiat comment, details)

TURIN, Italy, Dec 13 All Fiat trade unions but one have signed a new labour agreement aimed at boosting productivity and reducing absenteeism at the carmaker's loss-making domestic plants, union officials said on Tuesday.

The UILM union said a deal had been reached with five unions and that Fiat, Italy's biggest industrial group, confirmed its investment pledges for Italy and its commitment to remain in the country.

"The deal was signed. A breath of relief for about 86,000 workers," UILM secretary Rocco Palombella said in a statement.

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne, who also runs Chrysler, said the "historic" agreement "created the essential conditions to continue investing in the country".

Metalworkers union FIOM, Italy's biggest, walked out of the negotiations last week and did not therefore sign the agreement, which increases the number of shifts at Fiat plants and cuts the length of breaks workers are entitled to.

Fiat announced last month that it was scrapping national labour contracts at its factories, which it says put the company at a competitive disadvantage on the international stage, to replace them with more flexible agreements.

Such deals are already in place at two of its five Italian plants, but FIOM, which represents 13 percent of Fiat workers, has refused to sign up to them and has taken Fiat to court, challenging their legitimacy.

The union says that Fiat is using a controversy over labour rules as a pretext to reduce its operations in Italy.

Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne has made 20 billion euros ($26 billion) of investments in Italy conditional on winning full union support for the labour deals. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Gianni Montani; Editing by Will Waterman)