BRIEF-Chubb appoints Adrian Matthews as COO Continental Europe
* Chubb appoints Adrian Matthews as chief operating officer, continental Europe
MILAN, April 13 Italian automaker Fiat unveiled photos of its new five door Viaggio sedan on Friday, the first car that Fiat will produce in China with its local partner GAC.
The Viaggio will start production in July in the new GAC-Fiat factory in Changsha, and will go on sale in China in the third quarter of this year. It will be on display at the Beijing auto show on April 23.
The move is important for Fiat, which also controls U.S. auto maker Chrysler, because both companies have been latecomers to the booming Chinese car market. The Viaggio shares a platform with the Dodge Dart, a compact car being launched by Chrysler in the U.S., as well as with Fiat's Alfa Romeo brand's Giulietta.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)
* Chubb appoints Adrian Matthews as chief operating officer, continental Europe
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuadorean leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was set for victory in a presidential election but results still coming in on Monday meant he may face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.
LONDON, Feb 20 Prime Minister Theresa May will have a private conversation with the chief executive of Peugeot Carlos Tavares this week and is determined to protect Britain's car industry, her spokesman said on Monday