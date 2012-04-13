* Chinese car sales could nearly double by 2018

By Jennifer Clark

MILAN, April 13 Italian automaker Fiat SpA released a "teaser" photo of its new five-door Viaggio sedan on Friday, the first car Fiat will produce and sell in China as it seeks to grab a share of a market that could nearly double by 2018.

The Viaggio, which will start production in July in a new factory in Changsha jointly owned with local partner GAC, will go on sale in China in the third quarter of this year. It will be on display at the Beijing auto show on April 23, when the company will provide more information on production targets.

The teaser photo shows only a partial front and side view of the Viaggio, which has a small chrome grille and curvy lines. From the side it looks similar to its cousin, the Dodge Dart, with a wedge-like nose-to-tail shape.

Auto sales hit 18 million cars in China in 2011, compared with 12.7 million in the United States. Even though scorching demand growth in China has slowed over the past year, U.S. market research company J.D. Power expects Chinese consumers to buy as many as 35 million cars a year by 2018.

The move to local production in China is important for Fiat, which also controls U.S. auto maker Chrysler, because both companies have been latecomers to the booming Chinese market. The Viaggio shares a platform with the Dodge Dart, being launched by Chrysler in the United States, as well as with Fiat's Alfa Romeo-branded Giulietta.

Fiat's Chinese factory can make up to 250,000 cars a year. The company also plans to make Jeeps and Alfa Romeos there, but could not provide more details on Friday.

Fiat has struggled to find a footing in China because of failed partnerships, even as German luxury makers and U.S. mass-market producers thrive. But it's not too late for Fiat to gain market share, said a consultant at a Milan conference recently.

"The Chinese market is still wide open and if I were Fiat, I would want to get into that market," said Michael Dunne, president of Dunne & Co, a Hong Kong-based consultancy that specializes in Asian car markets. "There is no massive brand loyalty. They have a good partner."

Fiat already exports Fiat, Ferrari, Maserati and Chrysler's Jeep vehicles to China. Fiat's partnership with GAC, or Guangzhou Auto, which is also the local partner for Toyota and Honda, was signed in 2009. (Editing by David Holmes)