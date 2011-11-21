LONDON Nov 21 Italy's Fiat expects combined car sales with U.S. automaker Chrysler to total 4.2 million units this year, rising to nearly 6 million by 2014, Fiat chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday.

Speaking at the CBI's annual conference in London, Marchionne also said he expected further consolidation in the car industry.

"We're bound to see the elimination of marginal players going forward, I believe we'll end up with just 5-6 players whose success will be based on sharing architecture, at a global level," he said. (Reporting by Fiona Shaikh)