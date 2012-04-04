MILAN, April 4 European new car sales will
decline for the fifth year in a row in 2012 to 13 million, from
13.1 million cars sold in 2011, Fiat Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne predicted on Wednesday.
Almost 16 million new cars were sold in 2007, before the
start of the financial crisis, according to figures from lobby
group ACEA.
Fiat's Marchionne said he sees the group's three core mass
market brands, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia, breaking even in
2014. Those brands lost money in 2011.
Marchionne expects the group, including Chrysler, to sell
between 4.1 million and 4.4 million cars in 2012, compared to 4
million sold in 2011.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)