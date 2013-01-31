MILAN Jan 31 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial said on Thursday it cut its 2013
targets, forecasting a 5 percent increase in revenue, and a net
industrial debt of between 1.1 billion and 1.4 billion.
It said it saw a trading margin on sales of between 8.3
percent and 8.5 percent in 2013. The company's previous set of
targets were from 2011.
For 2012, revenue was 25.8 billion euros.
It said its fourth quarter trading profit rose to 438
million euros, on the back of strong performance of its
agricultural unit CNH.
It said it will pay a dividend of 0.225 euros per share. Net
industrial debt increased to 1.6 billion euros for the full year
2012 from 1.2 billion euros for 2011.