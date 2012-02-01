* Sees 2012 trading profit at 1.9-2.1 bln euros, above forecasts

* Q4 trading profit 395 mln eur, net profit 144 mln eur

* Shares up 3.5 percent (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)

MILAN, Feb 1 Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday it was aiming for a trading profit this year of between 1.9 and 2.1 billion euros, beating analysts' forecasts and fuelling a 3.5 percent rise in its share price.

"After (tractor and construction equipment unit) CNH Global's numbers yesterday, the fear was that the 2012 forecasts could be below consensus," said an analyst, referring to a trading profit for CNH below the broker's forecasts.

The company also said its 2012 net profit would be 900 million euros, well above the average forecast of 730 million euros given by 23 analysts polled by the company.

The bullish forecasts were based on assumptions of "the group's performance to date and our expectations of continuing strong trading conditions across all sectors," Fiat Industrial said in a statement.

Truck markets are not suffering from sales declines in the same way that car markets are.

Revenues at Fiat Industrial's Iveco truck unit rose 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter trading profit was 395 million euros and net profit was 144 million euros, both below analysts' forecasts.

For the full year, Fiat Industrial had revenue of 24.28 billion euros. Net industrial debt stood at 1.2 billion with available liquidity at 1.6 billion euros. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Greg Mahlich)