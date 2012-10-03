* Independent directors question share swap terms
* Merger completion unlikely this year
* Both companies decline to comment
By Jennifer Clark
MILAN, Oct 3 Fiat Industrial's, plans to
combine with CNH Global NV could be delayed after
independent directors of the U.S. farm and construction
equipment maker questioned the share swap terms of the deal,
sources familiar with the matter said.
The Italian truck and construction equipment maker, spun off
from automaker Fiat in 2011, is seeking a merger with
its 88 percent-owned tractor subsidiary to compete more
effectively with heavy equipment maker Caterpillar and
other peers in both scale and investor appeal.
Fiat Industrial had aimed to win approval from the U.S. farm
equipment maker's board on Oct. 30 and complete the merger this
year. But this now looks unlikely and may even run into 2013
after independent CNH directors raised doubts about the share
swap terms for the all-paper offer, two people with knowledge of
the discussions said. They asked not to be identified because
the talks are confidential.
The merger is "running into problems because the independent
board members are having doubts about the share swap ratios,"
one of the sources said. "It looks unlikely that everything will
be ready by the end of the year."
Fiat Industrial and CNH Global both declined to comment.
CNH said on July 12 its board had set up a "special
committee" to evaluate Fiat Industrial's proposal.
The merger would increase the liquidity of Fiat Industrial
stock and "build a true peer" to the likes of Caterpillar and
Deere & Co, the Italian company said in May.
It is also seen by analysts as a possible blueprint for
Fiat's planned buyout of the 58.5 percent stake it does not
already own in U.S. carmaker Chrysler - although Chief Executive
Sergio Marchionne has played down any similarity.
"The timing is neither right nor the conditions present" to
compare the two transactions, Marchionne said on May 30 when
presenting the Fiat Industrial offer to investors.
Under the current merger proposal, investors in CNH and Fiat
Industrial would receive new shares at a swap ratio based on
market prices in March and April, before the plan was publicly
disclosed.
But CNH stock has been trading below the rest of the sector
in relation to earnings, fueling concern among investors that
they are being sold short.
A May 30 investor presentation by Fiat Industrial showed
CNH's enterprise value at 3.2 times earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization.
That compared with multiples of 6.3 for Deere, 6.1 for
Caterpillar and 6.4 for Scania, the Swedish truckmaker
controlled by Volkswagen.
Investor Mario Gabelli of Gabelli & Co. asset management
fund voiced dissatisfaction with the deal value at the time.
"The public (trading price) does not reflect the underlying
value of the business," he said.
The proposed share swap includes no premium for CNH or FI
shareholders because the combination is not expected to generate
significant near-term savings.
The new, combined company will be domiciled in the
Netherlands, and traded on the New York Stock Exchange, a move
that could also take Fiat Industrial's main stock-market listing
out of Milan.