MILAN, April 25 Italian truck and tractor maker
Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday it earned a trading
profit of 435 million euros ($574.33 million) in the first
quarter, beating expectations, as its farm equipment unit CNH
benefited from high commodity prices.
Analysts had forecast a group trading profit for Fiat
Industrial, which was spun off from car maker Fiat last
year, of 340 million euros, and a net profit of 140 million
euros.
Net industrial debt was 1.9 billion euros, up from 1.2
billion at the end of December 2011, as "strong cash flow from
operating activities only partially compensated for expected
seasonal working capital absorption...and sustained capital
expenditures, especially at CNH," the company said.
Demand for CNH's construction equipment also boosted Fiat
Industrial's results, driven by growth in the Americas.
Fiat Industrial confirmed its 2012 revenue target at
approximately 25 billion, and forecast a trading profit of
between 1.9 billion and 2.1 billion euros. It said it sees net
income of about 900 million.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)