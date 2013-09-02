MILAN, Sept 2 Italian carmaker Fiat
moved on Monday to end a long running dispute with Italy's
largest trade union, while at the same time adding that clearer
labour rules are a prerequisite for it to keep making cars in
Italy.
Fiat has been locked in a dispute with the Cgil union since
2010, when it rolled out investments at some of its Italian
factories in exchange for concessions from labour unions on more
flexible work conditions.
Cgil's metalworkers' branch Fiom did not support the new
contract, and Fiat barred it from some of its factories. Fiom
mounted a successful legal challenge to Fiat's decision,
culminating in a constitutional court ruling in July that
ordered the automaker to reinstate the union on the factory
floor.
In a statement, Fiat said the Fiom union could return to its
factories in compliance with the court ruling.