TURIN Oct 30 Italian carmaker Fiat told trade unions Tuesday it will resume a stalled investment plan for its five idled Italian factories, beginning with a new SUV made at its Melfi plant at the end of 2013, a union leader said after the meeting.

Union leaders said they were satisfied with the meeting. The automaker had come under fierce criticism in Italy for its decision to put billions of euros in spending on hold, and push back the launch of planned best-selling new car models like the Fiat Punto.

"The company confirmed that investment will resume at all Italian plants," Fiat said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fiat released a revised 2013-2014 plan that cut sales targets and pledged to increase spending to focus on the carmaker's higher-margin brands. The plan calls for three new car models to be built in Italy next year, and six new models in Italy in 2014.

Fiat said in a statement after the meeting that conditions in Europe show "no sign of improvement." It nonetheless gave unions "confirmation of its commitment to maintain existing production capacity in Italy and its intention not to reduce headcount."

CISL leader Raffaele Bonanni said after the meeting that Fiat told unions it aimed for full employment of its labor force in Italy by the end of 2015.

Fiat's Mirafiori factory in Turin will be "twinned" with a newly-refurbished plant, the Officine Maserati di Grugliasco, or OMG. The latter plant has been revamped to produce two new Maserati models.

Fiat plans to produce the Maserati SUV (the Levante) in Turin and not in Detroit as previously indicated, said a union leader after the meeting.

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Gianni Montani)