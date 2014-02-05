TORINO, Italy Feb 5 Fiat-Chrysler's pay talks with Italian unions stalled on Wednesday after the automaker said it could not grant wage increases this year given tough market conditions, the company and labour officials said.

The talks are being closely followed by Italy's government and unions for any signs that Fiat, which was founded in Italy 115 years ago, may be reneging on its pledge to protect car manufacturing and jobs in its home market, especially after its deal to take full control of U.S. unit Chrysler.

Unions in Italy have asked for a 90 euros ($120) increase in monthly salaries for 2014-15. Negotiations have been suspended until a yet to be defined date.

"Given that the EMEA region is loss-making, the European market is in difficulty and given that a series of investments have already been launched in Italy, it is difficult for the company to accept wage increase requests this year," a Fiat spokesman said.

Unions said they would continue to insist on the pay rise as their members are already struggling with the effects of Italy's longest postwar recession.

"If in the coming weeks there is no concrete answer on salaries from Fiat, we have to be ready to face a breakdown in our relationship with the company," said Ferdinando Uliano, national secretary for the Fim union.

Last month Fiat struck a $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of U.S. third-largest carmaker Chrysler. The group said it would register the merged Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and base its primary listing and fiscal domicile outside Italy.

The company dismissed concerns about job cuts, saying the merger would have no impact on jobs in Italy nor elsewhere.

Fiat has given Rome guarantees that the automaker will invest in plants in Italy and keep a strong presence in the country. However, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato said questions about employment were "still without an answer".

Fiat has promised to revamp its sporty Alfa Romeo brand and keep production of the sporty marque in Italy as it seeks to revive its European operations and protect jobs. A new three-year industrial plan, outlining all investments and new models, will be unveiled in early May, the company has said.

($1 = 0.7390 euros) (Reporting by Gianni Montani and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Louise Heavens)