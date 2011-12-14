POMIGLIANO Italy Dec 14 Italy will continue to have a very important coordination role for carmaker Fiat, the group's chief executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.
Marchionne, who is also head of Chrysler, was speaking on the sidelines of a presentation.
Trade unions have expressed concern that Fiat could move its operations away from Italy. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)
