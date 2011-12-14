* Italy to continue to have important role for Fiat-CEO
* Marchionne sees no magical solution to euro crisis
* Upbeat on Italy overcoming crisis
(Adds Marchionne comments, background)
POMIGLIANO, Italy, Dec 14 Italy will
continue to play an important role in the plans of carmaker Fiat
SpA, the group's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said
on Wednesday, amid concerns it could be tempted to move some
production abroad.
Fiat, which also owns more than 50 percent of U.S. group
Chrysler, has five money-losing plants in Italy.
"Italy will continue to have a very important role of global
coordination for the group," Marchionne said on the sidelines of
a presentation of the group's new Panda model.
Trade unions have expressed concern that Fiat could move its
operations away from Italy.
On Tuesday Fiat unions signed a new labour agreement aimed
at boosting productivity and reducing absenteeism at the
carmaker's loss-making domestic plants.
Marchionne, who is also head of Chrysler, has made union
support for the labour deals a condition for launching 20
billion euros ($26 billion) of investments in Italy.
The Fiat head also confirmed a newspaper interview in which
he was quoted saying he expects Chrysler's operating profit in
2012 to reach $3 billion.
Asked about Europe's sovereign debt crisis, Marchionne said
he believed there was no easy solution but he remained upbeat on
Italy's ability to overcome the crisis.
"There is no magical solution (in Europe) but what we need
is for the commitment of all the European countries to
converge," he said.
A European summit deal last week to strengthen budget
discipline in the euro zone has so far failed to restore
financial market confidence.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing
by David Holmes)