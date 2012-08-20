UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
RIMINI, Italy Aug 20 The Italian government expects automaker Fiat to outline the future of its local production facilities within the next few weeks, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Monday.
"We're following the case with particular attention," Passera told reporters at the margins of a conference in Rimini. "We need to understand what the intentions of the company are, we expect clarification on their real intentions in the coming weeks," he said.
Fiat has denied it intends to close any of its five car plants in Italy but the government has sought assurances from the company that it will maintain investment in its home country. (Reporting By Paolo Biondi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources