MILAN Jan 5 Fiat has given Rome
guarantees that the automaker will invest in plants in Italy and
keep a strong presence in the country where it was founded 115
years ago, Industry Minister Flavio Zanonato was quoted on
Sunday as saying.
Fiat's recent $4.35 billion deal to gain full control of No.
3 U.S. automaker Chrysler has raised worries the merger could
further diminish Fiat's presence in recession-hit Italy and lead
to job cuts.
In an interview with financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore,
Zanonato, who in the past intervened by asking Fiat "to stay in
Italy", said he would meet with Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne this
month to discuss the merger.
"In a phone conversation on Thursday, (Marchionne) expressed
his intention to keep strong roots in Italy," the minister said.
"He confirmed he has in mind a strengthening in our country.
Fiat already has a plan to increase the effort put into new
models produced in Italian factories."
Zanonato dismissed concerns expressed by unions, saying the
merger, which will combine the technology, dealer networks and
cash of the two companies, could only be positive for Italy.
"How can a country not be satisfied by a deal ... which
opens new perspectives (prospects) in foreign markets? The
development of the foreign network is a smart choice," he said.
Fiat has said it plans to build Jeeps and a new line of Alfa
Romeos in Italy for export to markets in Asia, Latin America and
the United States to offset flagging demand in crisis-hit Italy.
An industrial plan outlining Fiat's spending strategy and
models is due for release in April.
Some are sceptical after Fiat scrapped a 2010 plan to invest
up to 20 billion euros ($27.23 billion) to more than double
output in Italy after market conditions deteriorated.
Despite Fiat's plants running at well below capacity, the
carmaker has repeatedly reassured politicians and unions it does
not intend to close factories, unlike mass-market competitors
Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Peugeot SA
, which have said they will close plants.
Zanonato said that his ministry would meet with
representatives from the automotive sector supply chain on Jan.
10 to discuss moves that could help revive Italy's car market,
which has shrunk to levels last seen in the 1970s.
"We are considering a series of measures, including possible
incentives for alternative-fuel vehicles," he said. "The
resources available are unfortunately scarce, but maybe we can
do something to support the sales of models in two directions:
methane and electric-hybrid."
The minister added that the government was looking at fiscal
measures to boost exports, but did not give details.
In a separate story, the newspaper said Fiat was considering
the issue of a mandatory convertible bond of 1-2 billion euros
to boost its capital base after the merger. The company declined
to comment.