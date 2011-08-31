(Refiles to fix typographical error in last paragraph)
DETROIT Aug 31 Italy's Fiat SpA FIA.MI may
shift production plans to make Jeep and Alfa Romeo SUVs in
North America rather than at a plant in Milan, Bloomberg
reported on Wednesday from Italy.
Instead, Fiat would make a subcompact car at the Mirafiori
plant for its primary European market, the report said, citing
an unnamed source, who said the decision is not finalized.
The report said that a stronger euro would raise production
costs for vehicles made in Italy bound for the U.S. market.
Last year, Fiat and the No. 3 U.S. automaker it manages,
Chrysler Group LLC, said it would invest 1 billion euros to
build as many as 280,000 vehicles a year at Mirafiori,
including Jeep and Alfa Romeo models to begin production before
the end of 2012.
Jeep is a Chrysler brand that has most of its sales in the
U.S. market and Alfa Romeo is a Fiat-owned brand that is mainly
sold in Europe. Fiat owns just over half of Chrysler.
Sergio Marchionne, chief executive for both Fiat and
Chrysler, hosts the first meeting of the combined Fiat and
Chrysler management team in Turin on Thursday, the Bloomberg
report said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall, editing by Dave Zimmerman)