MILAN Oct 31 Italian carmaker Fiat will lay off 19 workers at its factory near Naples after a recent court ruling ordered it to rehire 19 workers it had dismissed.

A Rome appeals court ruled on Oct. 19 that the company must take back 19 employees who were members of the FIOM union and had filed a complaint about alleged discrimination.

In a statement, Fiat said that falling demand for cars in Italy and across Europe meant that the workforce at the Pomigliano d'Arco plant near Naples was oversized. Fiat employs about 200,000 people worldwide.

The company said that there is no room to take on additional workers at the plant and that "it has no alternative but to employ the necessary mechanisms to reduce the company's existing workforce by the same number".