TURIN/MILAN Feb 12 Fiat has announced a one-year temporary layoff scheme that could affect up to 730 people at its Mirafiori Presse plant in northern Italy as it restructures the operation, company and union sources said on Wednesday.

The state-sponsored scheme does not mean that 730 people will be out of work for a year, but that the company can leave workers at home for days or weeks at a time during that period.

