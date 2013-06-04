BRIEF-KLX Inc Q4 shr $0.36
* KLX Inc reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year ended january 31, 2017; increases 2017 guidance
LONDON, June 4 Fiat has launched the first part of a three-stage multi-billion euro financing package that will refinance Fiat and Chrysler's existing loans before potentially buying the rest of Chrysler that it does not already own, bankers said on Tuesday.
Fiat and Chrysler's loans are expected to be refinanced before the summer to take advantage of strong loan market conditions to cut borrowing costs and build in the flexibility that could allow a potential acquisition to go ahead, the sources said.
Fiat owns 58.5 percent of Chrysler and is trying to buy the remaining 41.5 percent that it does not already own. It is planning to merge the two manufacturers into the world's seventh-largest auto group by sales which will be listed on the New York stock exchange by 2014.
The potential M&A financing is on a longer time frame and is anticipated after the summer break, several bankers said.
March 7 Britain's Ashtead Group Plc stuck by its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday as strong growth in the industrial equipment hire company's main North American market and a weaker British pound helped it to an 8 percent rise in third-quarter profits.
March 7 Temporary power provider Aggreko Plc expects a lower pre-tax profit in 2017 after posting a 3 percent decline in full-year underlying revenue, hurt by low oil prices and currency impact.