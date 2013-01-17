BRIEF-Kitron signs agreement involving plant in US
* Has signed new agreement with HMS Industrial Networks in USA
MILAN Jan 17 The chief executive of Fiat-Chrysler said on Thursday it expected annual production of 100,000-200,000 Jeeps in China after announcing a partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd earlier this week.
Sergio Marchionne, speaking on the sidelines of a conference in Milan, told reporters production could start in 18 months time.
"We expect production of around 100,000-200,000 Jeeps per year," Marchionne said. "Production could potentially start in 18 months."
Chrysler Group LLC, which is controlled by Italy's Fiat, said on Tuesday it had agreed to make Jeeps in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group in a move to catch up with rivals in the world's biggest car market.
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
BONN, Germany, March 2 Deutsche Telekom is keen for its T-Mobile US subsidiary to take part in a consolidation of the U.S. mobile market and is open to being either a buyer or a seller, its chief executive said on Thursday.