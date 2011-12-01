MILAN Dec 1 Italian automaker Fiat has business across the world and could carry on without Italy, the group's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Thursday to an Italian radio.

"We can leave Italy," Marchionne said, according to a transcript distributed by Italy's Radio 24.

"We are a multinational and we have operations across the world," he told the radio.

"We could carry on even without Italy," he said, according to the transcript.

