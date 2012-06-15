MILAN, June 15 Fiat Spa is cutting its 2012 capital expenditure target by half a billion euros to 7 billion euros ($8.82 billion) due to the economic and financial crisis in Europe, its CEO said in remarks confirmed by a spokesman on Friday.

"The target was 7.5 billion euros and he has cut 500 million of it. The reduction is coming out of Europe, essentially out of investment in new products," the spokesman said.

"There are no programme cancellations, just a slowdown in development. That's obviously due to the European car market which is continuing to slip," he added.

($1 = 0.7939 euros)