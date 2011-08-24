* Won't review targets before end of Q3 despite share slump
By Paolo Biondi
RIMINI, Italy, Aug 24 Fiat CEO Sergio
Marchionne on Wednesday confirmed its 2011 targets "for now",
seeking to dispel concerns about a slowing U.S. economy and a
share slump which has nearly halved its market capitalisation.
CEO Sergio Marchionne said the stock's underperformance had
nothing to do with the costs of refinancing the carmaker's big
debt, which have risen in tandem with growing yields on Italian
government bonds, and ruled out a capital increase.
He also said the U.S. market was going well, but painted a
bleak picture for European and Italian sales -- he said Fiat's
domestic market was at its lowest since 1996.
The shares, which have lost 43 percent so far this month due
to concerns about a global recession, rebounded more than 6
percent on Wednesday together with those of other European
carmakers, helped by better-than-expected U.S. economic data.
"We won't be reviewing 2011 targets until we close the third
quarter. For now, we confirm the targets," Marchionne told
reporters in the Italian city of Rimini.
"The stock going down has no link with the financing that we
are getting," he said.
The carmaker, which owns 53.5 percent of Chrysler and has
been one of Europe's top turnaround stories in recent years, has
come under market scrutiny for its exposure to the U.S. economy
following a sell-off in Italian assets that began last month.
Fiat shares were the worst performer in the blue chip FTSE
MIB index this month, before bouncing back this week.
BLEAK OUTLOOK IN EUROPE
Like other industrial heavyweights, Fiat has been hit by
worries that a global economic slowdown would hurt its revenues.
Because of its increasing reliance on Chrysler, which it
began consolidating in its results since June, Fiat is seen as
particularly vulnerable to a downturn in the United States.
Disappointing sales in Brazil, Fiat's top growth market, in
the first half of August also weighed on its shares last week.
Marchionne has a habit of releasing cautious targets and
then beating them. Analysts said it was too early to say whether
that might change in 2011, but a full-blown recession would make
it difficult for Fiat to confirm or improve its guidance.
"The shares' recent fall has been too much, and in part it's
not jusfified," said Mario Spreafico, head of investment at
Schroders Private Banking in Italy.
"The problem is if there is a slowdown and to understand in
which countries. Will those that have picked up slow down as
well, above all the emerging countries?"
Another analyst, who asked not to be named, said: "What I
find most interesting are his comments about the economic
environment -- and clearly there are a few issues there."
Europe's number six automaker released forecast-beating
second-quarter results at the end of July and is moving quickly
towards a full merger with Chrysler, as a strong performance in
the United States helped offset Fiat's weak sales in Europe.
In July it raised its 2011 revenue target to more than 58
billion euros ($81.70 billion) -- up from an earlier guidance of
37 billion euros which did not incorporate Chrysler -- and
increased its trading profit target to around 2.1 billion euros.
"The U.S. market continues to go well. We had already
forecast that it would head towards 12.7 million cars, we never
expected it to go beyond 13 million cars like others did. So for
us the outlook is totally in line," Marchionne said.
He said the global economy was "very far" from a recession,
but remained pessimistic about Europe.
"The European market will go down in 2011 and I don't see it
doing well in 2012," Marchionne said.
Fiat shares ended 6.6 percent higher at 4.2 euros, after
hitting a year low of 3.92 euros on Aug. 23. The European car
sector index was up 4.7 percent.
($1=.7099 Euro)