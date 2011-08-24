RIMINI Aug 24 Fiat FIA.MI Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne at a conference in the Italian coastal town of Rimini:

* Said Fiat's 2011 targets "are confirmed for now" and would not be changed before the end of the third quarter.

* Said Fiat did not plan to move its headquarters to the Netherlands.

* Said sales of Fiat's Freemont model were going "well" and above target.

