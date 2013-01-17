MILAN Jan 17 The chief executive of Fiat
said on Thursday it expected a U.S. court to rule in
the first quarter of 2013 on the price it has to pay to buy a
3.3 percent stake in Chrysler held by a union-related trust.
Under a bailout agreement Fiat, which owns 58.5 percent of
Chrysler, is able to exercise call options to purchase portions
of the 41.5 percent stake held by the VEBA healthcare trust.
However, the two have been locked in a court battle about
the price Fiat would have to pay.
"We expect the court decision on the VEBA options in the
first quarter," Fiat and Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne told
reporters on the sidleines of a conference in Milan.