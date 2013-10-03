UPDATE 2-Bayer sells 11 pct of Covestro for 1.46 bln euros
* Reiterates will sell off all shares over next few years (Adds details on pricing provided by Bayer, analyst comment)
L'AQUILA, Italy Oct 3 Italian carmaker Fiat's talks to buy up the remaining stake in its Chrysler unit are continuing but have not made any progress so far, the chief executive of the two companies said on Thursday.
Fiat has made an offer to buy the 41.5 percent stake in U.S. carmaker Chrysler it does not already own, in order to merge the group's finances as well.
But the owner of the stake, the union-affiliated healthcare trust VEBA, has not accepted Fiat's offer.
* Reiterates will sell off all shares over next few years (Adds details on pricing provided by Bayer, analyst comment)
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
* Says receives green light for strategic alliance between Volkswagen Truck & Bus and Navistar