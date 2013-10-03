L'AQUILA, Italy Oct 3 Italian carmaker Fiat's talks to buy up the remaining stake in its Chrysler unit are continuing but have not made any progress so far, the chief executive of the two companies said on Thursday.

Fiat has made an offer to buy the 41.5 percent stake in U.S. carmaker Chrysler it does not already own, in order to merge the group's finances as well.

But the owner of the stake, the union-affiliated healthcare trust VEBA, has not accepted Fiat's offer.