MILAN Jan 24 Italian carmaker Fiat has
received trade unions' go-ahead for a special lay-off scheme at
its Melfi plant in southern Italy that will allow it restructure
the plant before producing new models.
The unions' approval, announced by union UGL in a statement,
allows Fiat to press ahead with its plan to halt two production
lines at the plant, starting from Feb. 11.
The temporary lay-off scheme can run until the end of 2014,
but Fiat can restart production as soon as new lines are ready.
"Fiat said production could likely start at the end of 2013,
early 2014," UGL's metalworkers regional secretary Giuseppe
Giordano told Reuters after attending a meeting with Fiat.
Fiat is awaiting an approval by the government for the plan.
Fiat, which controls U.S. carmaker Chrysler, is one of
several carmakers hit hard by the euro zone debt crisis. In 2012
car sales in Italy plunged to their lowest level since 1979.
Melfi, one of Fiat's most important facilities in Italy,
makes the Punto model.
Last December Fiat said it would invest 1 billion euros
($1.3 billion) to produce a new Jeep and a new Fiat 500X in
Melfi from 2014.
The move is part of a strategy by Fiat to use its Italian
factories to produce Jeeps and other group brands for export and
offset flagging demand in recession-hit Italy.
On Jan. 15 Fiat said it wanted to continue producing the
Punto at Melfi depending on market demand while investing in
building two new models.
A car industry source said production of prototypes at Melfi
could start early in 2014.