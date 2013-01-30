MILAN Jan 30 Italian carmaker Fiat will discuss long-delayed investments at its giant Mirafiori factory in the coming months, said CISL union leader Raffaele Bonanni after a meeting with Fiat management on Wednesday.

"We will discuss investments at Mirafiori in the coming months, hoping in the meantime that the car market starts to recover," Bonanni told journalists after the meeting.

The factory can build up to 300,000 cars per year and employs 5,000 workers. But recently it has only been running a few days per month. Italian car sales have fallen to levels not seen in thirty years as the country is gripped by recession.

Union sources told Reuters last week that the car maker plans to build Maserati- and Alfa Romeo-brand sports utility vehicles at Mirafiori.

Earlier on Wednesday Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said he was not ready to announce the company's investment program for Mirafiori yet.

Union leader Roberto di Maulo of FISMIC, who also took part in the meeting, said that the announcement would be made in the first half of this year.