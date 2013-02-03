TURIN Feb 3 Italian carmaker Fiat will
build Maserati and Alfa Romeo models at its flagship Mirafiori
plant in Turin, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said,
safeguarding the under-utilised factory's future for now.
Fiat, which controls U.S. carmaker Chrysler, plans to use
its idled Italian factories to produce Jeeps, Maseratis and Alfa
Romeos for export, as it relies increasingly on overseas sales
to offset flagging demand in recession-hit Italy.
"I've made a commitment. We are not closing Mirafiori,"
Marchionne said in a public interview. "We will make luxury cars
for both Maserati and for Alfa Romeo."
Marchionne said on Sunday Fiat's two factories in Turin will
make cars for export to compete for market share with premium
German brands like Volkswagen's Audi and BMW
.
Mirafiori, which recently has only been running for a few
days per month, is next in line for new investments. Fiat in
December said it is investing about 1.2 billion euros to
relaunch Maserati, and about another billion to build Jeeps at
its Melfi factory.
Fiat has not officially said which models it will build at
Mirafiori. Union sources say they expect it to build the
Maserati sports utility vehicle, the Levante, and an Alfa Romeo
SUV at Mirafiori.
While previous attempts to expand its Maserati and Alfa
Romeo brands have fallen flat, Marchionne said on Sunday that
Chrysler's 2,300-strong U.S. dealer network will make the
difference.
Marchionne brushed off the idea that Fiat was not capable of
competing in the luxury segment, given its track record at
Ferrari.
"The world's most expensive car is going to be unveiled at
the Geneva auto show next month - it's a Ferrari," he told the
audience. "The Enzo is already completely sold. It's made by
Italian workers, by Italian engineers, and by Italian designers.
And you ask me what I need to learn from the Germans?"
In terms of smaller cars, Fiat plans to extend its Panda
range with a crossover-styled version like it did for the Fiat
500 X, said Marchionne.
"There will probably be a Panda X," he said.