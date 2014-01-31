Oil prices drop on rise in U.S. drilling
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
MILAN Jan 31 Italian carmaker Fiat will present a Jeep-branded small sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the Geneva car show in March while its 500X crossover vehicle will be presented at the Paris show in October, an Italian trade union official said.
Both cars will be produced at the Melfi plant in the southern Italian region of Basilicata, which currently manufactures the Grande Punto.
In a statement on Friday, Ugl trade union official Pino Giordano said work to adapt the production line at Melfi to produce the two new models was underway.
Fiat, which completed a merger with its U.S. arm Chrysler last week, will present a new industrial plan, outlining new investments and models, in early May.
SINGAPORE, March 20 Oil prices fell on Monday as rising U.S. drilling activity and steady supplies from OPEC countries despite touted production cuts pressured already-bloated markets.
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.