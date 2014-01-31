MILAN Jan 31 Italian carmaker Fiat will present a Jeep-branded small sports utility vehicle (SUV) at the Geneva car show in March while its 500X crossover vehicle will be presented at the Paris show in October, an Italian trade union official said.

Both cars will be produced at the Melfi plant in the southern Italian region of Basilicata, which currently manufactures the Grande Punto.

In a statement on Friday, Ugl trade union official Pino Giordano said work to adapt the production line at Melfi to produce the two new models was underway.

Fiat, which completed a merger with its U.S. arm Chrysler last week, will present a new industrial plan, outlining new investments and models, in early May.