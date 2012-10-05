BRIEF-Engaged Capital calls on board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin strategic alternatives process
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process
FRANKFURT Oct 5 General Motors reaffirmed its commitment to its ailing European arm Opel, rejecting on Friday speculation it might be interested in disposing of the loss-making brand to rival Fiat.
"Opel is not for sale. GM fully stands behind Opel," GM Vice Chairman Stephen Girsky said in a brief statement sent by email.
Earlier on Friday, Italian daily Il Sole-24 Ore wrote in an unsourced report that Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is ready to buy Opel if GM's alliance with France's Peugeot dissolves.
"Opel is a fully integrated part of GM's global footprint and vital for GM's future success in Europe. The GM-PSA alliance is fully on track," Girsky said in the statement.
Fiat had expressed interest in acquiring Opel -- known as Vauxhall in the UK -- in 2009, only to see a consortium around Canada's Magna be awarded exclusivity in negotiations with GM that later collapsed.
PARIS, Feb 14 The French government, which holds a stake of over 13 percent in PSA Group, supports the Peugeot carmaker's plan to acquire German rival Opel from General Motors Co but will watch out for the implications for French jobs, an economy ministry source said on Tuesday.