ROME, Sept 25 Italy's labour minister told
Fiat's unions on Tuesday that the Rome government will
press the European Union to address the issue of car plants'
overcapacity, a union source said.
Labour Minister Elsa Fornero said Fiat CEO Sergio Marchionne
had expressed his "grave concern" over overcapacity in a meeting
with the government and had asked Prime Minister Mario Monti to
intervene at the European level, the source said.
"Marchionne says what is needed is an EU industrial policy
to tackle overcapacity. Monti is moving in this direction," the
union source quoted Fornero as saying.