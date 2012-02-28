BRUSSELS Feb 28 Fiat-Chrysler is actively
searching for possible automotive alliances, Chief Executive of
the two companies Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.
"We're on the move," he said, on the sidelines of an
industry event in Brussels. "We can be an active partner
everywhere around the world."
Marchionne has said many times that automakers must seek
partnerships to share development and production costs.
Asked if he wAS looking for a partner in Europe, he said
"there aren't many left. I am looking at everyone."
Regarding a partner in Asia, and specifically Suzuki
and Mazda, he said "there are many
opportunities to look at, including those."
Commenting on the possible alliance between General Motors
and Peugeot, he said "It's crucial that the
European situation is dealt with. If the hypothetical GM-Peugeot
deal goes ahead, I hope they will take on the question of
overcapacity. They must do it."
