BRUSSELS Feb 28 Fiat-Chrysler is actively searching for possible automotive alliances, Chief Executive of the two companies Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday.

"We're on the move," he said, on the sidelines of an industry event in Brussels. "We can be an active partner everywhere around the world."

Marchionne has said many times that automakers must seek partnerships to share development and production costs.

Asked if he wAS looking for a partner in Europe, he said "there aren't many left. I am looking at everyone."

Regarding a partner in Asia, and specifically Suzuki and Mazda, he said "there are many opportunities to look at, including those."

Commenting on the possible alliance between General Motors and Peugeot, he said "It's crucial that the European situation is dealt with. If the hypothetical GM-Peugeot deal goes ahead, I hope they will take on the question of overcapacity. They must do it." (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio)