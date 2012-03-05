ROME, March 5 Fiat's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne has denied as groundless press reports that Fiat planned to close two Italian plants, a government minister said on Monday after speaking to Marchionne.

"I spoke to Sergio Marchionne and (Fiat Chairman) John Elkann. They both assured me that the media reports about the closure of Italian plants are groundless," Welfare Minister Elsa Fornero said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Italian website affaritaliani.it published what it said was a document obtained by a person close to Fiat raising the possibility that Fiat's historic Turin factory and another plant near Naples could be closed by 2016.

