MILAN, Sept 24 Fiat will delay disclosing plans for the future of its five Italian factories when it reports results at the end of next month, two newspapers said on Monday.

Fiat said on Saturday it would "safeguard the group's industrial presence in Italy," despite a slump in car sales which has already put back until 2015 the production of an updated version of its best-selling Punto compact car made at Melfi.

Fiat plans to release new financial targets on October 30, when it approves its third-quarter results but newspapers The Repubblica and Il Giornale both said that investment plans for the Italian factories will not be released on that date since they were already outlined to the Italian government at a meeting with Prime Minister Mario Monti on Saturday.

"The board on October 30 will examine third-quarter results but will not say anything about the future production of the five Italian factories," La Repubblica said.

"It's all on hold until 2014 when the market, according to Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne, could show signs of recovery."

A company spokesman declined to comment on the report.

Fiat executives met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti on Saturday and outlined its market forecasts and future plans and agreed to set up a working group to look at how to improve the Italian company's competitiveness. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Greg Mahlich) (jennifer.clark1@thomsonreuters.com; +3902 66129422)