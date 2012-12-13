MILAN Dec 13 Italian automaker Fiat
will unveil long-awaited plans next week to build two small
sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in Italy, the company said on
Thursday.
The announcement to be made by Chairman John Elkann and
Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne marks the end of the company's
investment freeze in its home market, where demand has dropped
to levels not seen since the 1970s.
Fiat's mass-market brands are losing money in Europe and the
company is profitable thanks only to revenue from its Chrysler
division in the United States.
Fiat pledged in October to cut losses in Europe by
increasing spending from 2013 to 2015, shifting the focus to its
higher-margin brands Maserati and Alfa Romeo.
The new plan calls for three new models to be built in Italy
next year and six new models in 2014.
The two new small SUVs are expected to be a Fiat and a Jeep,
union sources told Reuters on Oct. 31, and will be built at
Fiat's Melfi plant.
Fiat first announced that it would build a Jeep SUV in Italy
in October 2011 and had slated it for production in the second
half of 2013.