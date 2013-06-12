MILAN, June 12 Italian carmaker Fiat and truck manufacturer Fiat Industrial said on Wednesday they will be forced again to halt some of their production because of problems with supplier Selmat.

"So far there are more than 5,500 vehicles parked at Fiat factories that cannot be completed because of a lack of Selmat parts," the companies said in a statement.

A spokesman said the possible halt in production could regards plants in Italy and abroad. (Reporting By Francesca Landini; editing by Stephen Jewkes)