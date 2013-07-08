TURIN, July 8 Italian carmaker Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Monday that the company's decision to raise its stake in loss-making publisher RCS Mediagroup was a strategic investment.

Fiat emerged as RCS Mediagroup's largest shareholder on June 28 with the surprise announcement it will almost double its stake to 20 percent.

"We would not have made the investment if it were not strategic," he said on the sidelines of a conference in Turin. (Reporting by Gianni Montani, writing by Jennifer Clark)