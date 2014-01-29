UPDATE 2-Former VW chairman Piech in talks to sell Porsche SE stake
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
MILAN Jan 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles expects to hold its market share in Brazil in 2014, which it expects to be a year of transition, Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Wednesday.
"We will hold our position in 2014," Marchionne told analysts in a conference call following the release of fourth-quarter earnings. He added that with the opening of a new plant in 2015 he expected the company to produce models that better match market demand.
* Controlling clan doesn't have means to fund buyout -analyst
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA denied a report on Friday that top managers were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, the latest hurdle to a deal that would create the sector's global leader.
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.